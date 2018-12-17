Market watch@ Pune: Peas, carrots prices drop, but bad news for cluster bean lovers

The increase in supply of Peas from Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have resulted in the decrease of peas prices by 25 per cent. Also, the prices of carrots decreased at the Agricultural Produce Market Committee, Pune on Sunday.

“On Sunday, 12 trucks of carrots arrived from Rajasthan and 25 trucks of peas arrived from Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. This has resulted in the decrease in prices of these vegetables by at least 25 per cent,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president, Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders’ and agents’ association, Pune.

However, the prices of cluster beans and green chillies increased as supply was hit at APMC, Pune. The prices of all other vegetables remained stable.

The price of peas decreased from Rs 300-350 per 10 kilogrammes last week to Rs 220 to Rs 280 per 10 kilogrammes. The prices of carrots also started decreasing from Rs 120-180 per 10 kilogramme last week to Rs 100-160 per 10 kilogrammes this week.

The decreased supply of green chillies hit the prices. Green chillies was sold at Rs 200-300 per 10 kilogram as against Rs 150-200 per 10 kilogram during last week. The prices of cluster beans settled at Rs 400-500 per 10 kilogrammes on Sunday.

A total of 4 trucks of green chillies from Satara and adjoining areas,10 trucks of capsicum and 6,500 boxes of tomatoes arrived at APMC, Pune on Sunday.

First Published: Dec 17, 2018 15:37 IST