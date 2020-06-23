MPs’ report card: Pune district’s LS reps first in nation for raising questions

pune

Updated: Jun 23, 2020 17:17 IST

PUNE Three out of four members of parliament (MPs) from Pune district have remained in the top-five ranking for raising issues in the Lok Sabha during 2019-20, according to a report by city-based non-profit organisation (NGO) Parivartan.

The NGO released a “report card” for 543 MPs across the country for the year 2019-20 on Monday.

Supriya Sule, MP, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) from Baramati,took the top position for raising 212 questions in the Lok Sabha.

Subhash Bhamare, BJP MP from Dhule, stood second in the country and asked 202 questions, while Amol Kolhe, NCP MP from Shirur, asked 202 questions.

The MP in fourth spot is Pune’s Girish Bapat.

The performance of these MPs was judged based on five parameters – attendance, number of questions asked, participating in debates, bills presented and utilisation of MP local area development (LAD) fund.

Tanmay Kanitkar, project coordinator, Parivartan, said, “We have made the report card based on information available on government and parliament websites. All this information is available on authorised websites loksabha.nic.in and mplads.gov.in website.”

Parivartan’s Ankita Abhyankar and Sayali Dodke were part of the team involved in preparing the report.

As per the report, among those in Maharashtra who asked maximum questions are three MPs from Pune district, one from Mumbai and one from Dhule. Besides Sule, Kolhe and Maval MP Shrirang Barne, Dhule MP Bhamare and north Mumbai MP Gajanan Kirtikar also made the list.

Though for participating in discussions, none of the Maharashtra MPs were among the first five nationally.

Gopal Shetty from Mumbai has been ranked first for presenting private bills. He presented nine bills, according to Parivartan.

As per the data available, a total of three parliament sessions were held this year and the House ran for 80 days. “At least 26 MPs from various parties remained present for all 80 days, which is satisfactory,” said Kanitkar.

Top five MPs from state who raised maximum questions

First three MPs are also first in the country, according to the report by Parivartan

MP/ Party/ LS constituency/ question numbers

Supriya Sule/NCP/Baramati/212

Subhash Bhamare/BJP/Dhule/202

Amol Kolhe/NCP/Shirur/202

Gajanan Kirtikar/Shiv Sena/Mumbai North-western/195

Srirang Barne/ Shiv Sena/ Maval/194