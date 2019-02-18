My India my vote: city activists raise questions that voters need to ask

The ‘Matdar Jagruti Parishad’ (voter’s awareness conference) organised by Yuvak Kranti Dal on Sunday, citizen rights activists from various backgrounds, stated that the 2019 Lok Sabha elections is a battle between India and the current party.

Swami Agnivesh, social activist; Teesta Setalvad, human rights activist; Justice PB Sawant (Retd); Niranjan Takale, journalist and Sripad Sabnis, litterateur spoke on the topic ‘Lok Sabha elections and challenges before the country ’.

Swami Agnivesh addressed the issue of the Pulwama terror attack, cow lynching and the murder of Judge Loya in December 2024, saying there is a need to get into the roots of terrorism, in order to find out what is going wrong in the first place. “PM Modi’s claims on security have turned out to be false. All opposition party members must come together and form a security council in order to tackle the issue of terrorism. Why is mob lynching and violence perpetrated in the name of cow protection not considered terrorism, while Dalits and Adivasis are being branded Maoists and jailed? Why has action not been taken against such elements? If persons allegedly involved in murder of a judge are members of the ruling party, then how will the fight against terrorism reach a logical end, ”questioned Agnivesh.

Justice Sawant said, “Parliamentary democracy is under threat as the system believes it can buy anything or anyone. While 442 Members of Parliament (MP) are millionaires and 122 MPs are criminals. The citizens must come together and save the constitution of this country.”

Takale spoke about the need for people to speak up against the impending hostility of the state towards all those voicing their opinions. He demanded judicial accountability and ballot system to be implemented for the elections.

First Published: Feb 18, 2019 16:31 IST