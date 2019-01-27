The influencer: Why Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh’s politico-social leanings impacted India

Senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader who later also represented the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, late Nanaji Deshmukh, singer Bhupen Hazarika and former president Pranab Mukherjee on Friday were conferred the country’s highest civilian award Bharat Ratna.

Adulating the central government’s decision, Harshwardhan Khare, official spokesperson of RSS, Pune, said, “Today, central government conferred Bharat Ratna to a person whose contribution in shaping the RSS along with the Jana Sangh is unparalleled.” “It was his work that inspired many senior leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi to dedicate their lives towards the social service,” Khare added.

Recalling one his iconic speeches, Khare said, “It was Nanaji Deshmukh who had claimed that he will retire at the age of 60 and he did so, when despite having a successful career in politics.

It requires a great deal of sacrifice to retire from a successful political career and dedicate the remaining 30 years of lifetowards social service without being in political power.” Nanaji Deshmukh’s life is a paradigm for all the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh workers in the country and continues to inspire even now, he added.

Nanaji Deshmukh a social activist who has worked in the fields of education, health, and rural self-reliance was also a member of the Rajya Sabha representing Bhartiya Jana Sangh.

He was inspired by Lokamanya Tilak and his nationalist ideology, as well as showing an acquired interest in social service and activities.

His family was in close contact with Keshav Baliram Hedgewar who founded the RSS who was a regular visitor to Deshmukh’s family.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 14:44 IST