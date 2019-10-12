No monetary aid yet for labourer injured at Smart City worksite

pune

Updated: Oct 12, 2019 19:33 IST

Almost one week after a labourer met with a ghastly accident at a Pune Smart City work site in Baner-Balewadi, neither the Pune Smart City Development Corporation Ltd (PSCDCL) nor its contractor have provided any emergency financial assistance to the labourer.

While Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer (CEO) of PSCDCL had assured the fullest assistance saying, “We will help in every possible way and compensate through the contractor,” on Saturday, the worksite supervisor Gopal Waghole confirmed that no emergency financial assistance had been provided to the worker as yet. “We will be helping Eknath with medicines and other medical necessities that he will be needing now that he is discharged,” Waghole said.

On October 6, Eknath Bawari, a 48-year-old labourer working on a Smart City project in the Baner-Balewadi area almost cut through his leg while using a grinding machine, and was left profusely bleeding in the absence of any first aid or assistance from the project contractor.

Bawari was rushed to Sassoon Hospital by residents of Crossroads society in Baner-Balewadi in the absence of any timely assistance from his supervisor and the site engineer Gopal Waghole at survey number 108.

While Waghole admitted that there was no first aid kit at the site, Rajendra Jagtap, chief executive officer (CEO) of PSCDCL assured the fullest assistance saying, “We will help in every possible way and compensate through the contractor.” However, on Saturday, there was no response from Jagtap, or from Sangram Jagtap, the PSCDCL public relations officer, when reached out on telephone and text messages.

On October 12, Bawari said he had not got any money from the contractor for daily expenses.

Bawari spent almost a week in Sassoon hospital and on Saturday, was discharged by the hospital even though his leg was swollen and his stiches were still fresh.

Bawari reached out to the Baner residents again on Saturday, saying, “I was forced to discharge from the hospital after the doctor treating me said that my wound had dried and there was no need to be admitted. I am still in pain and my leg is swollen.”

Crossroad Society resident, Nakul Tandon said, “Eknath visited us in our society on Saturday and asked for our help. He looked in bad shape, with his leg still swollen. Ritu Harish Goyal, my neighbour and I are going to take him to a private hospital for a check up. His bandage has also not been changed from the condition it is in,” said Tandon.

First Published: Oct 12, 2019 19:33 IST