Pimpri-Chinchwad to get 3,301 houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 

pune

Updated: Aug 29, 2019 16:39 IST

Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has approved a project for the construction of 3,301 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in Jadhavwadi and Chikhali. The project will be undertaken on the land given by the Pimpri Chinchwad New Township Development Authority (PCNTDA) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).

Under this project, 1,169 houses will be built only for the economically weaker section and low-income group and 2,132 houses for others.

Rahul Jadhav, mayor, Pimpri-Chinchwad, said tenders have been floated for building houses for residents belonging to the economically weaker section.

“We have called bids to construct 1,169 houses under PMAY. The houses are built for the economically weaker section and low-income group,’’ said Jadhav.

Each house, according to Jadhav, will be built on an area of 325 square feet and under the PMAY scheme, houses will be given to those who do not have their own home anywhere in India.

PCMC has decided to implement the scheme on a ‘public-private partnership model’ and has invited applications. According to civic officials, Rs 2.50 lakh subsidy will be given to the low-income group. Under this scheme 1 BHK houses will be available from R 15.50 lakh to Rs 19.73 lakh and 2 BHK house will be available from 21.16 lakh to 34.81 lakh. These houses will be ready for use from March 2020 in a phase-wise manner.

Shravan Hardikar, civic commissioner, said, “PCMC is constructing houses under PMAY in the land given by the Pimpri Chinchwad New Township Development Authority (PCNTDA) and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).”

“Under this scheme, Rs 1.5 lakh subsidy will be given by the central government and Rs1 lakh will be given by the state government. So a total of Rs 2.5 lakh will be given as subsidy amount,” said Hardikar.

The NDA government introduced the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) in June 2015 under the credit-linked subsidy scheme, which aims at ‘housing for all by 2022’. The scheme is designed to offer affordable housing loans for the low-income group and economically weaker section of the society. The government plans to build affordable pucca houses with water facility, sanitation and electricity supply round-the-clock. One of the main aspects of this scheme is to transform slum areas by building homes for slum dwellers in collaboration with private developers.

