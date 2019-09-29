PMC seeks donation to help rain-ravaged areas of Pune

pune

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 18:47 IST

Agony and chaos prevailed in the rain-ravaged areas of Pune with residents rummaging through their cupboards to salvage whatever little they could.

After the flood-hit residents were seen condemning the delayed and insufficient relief work carried out by the civic authorities, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Sunday, appealed to the residents to come forward and donate essential items like grocery, medicines and clothes to the flood-hit victims.

The residents can donate items at the centre set up by the PMC at its headquarters in Shivajinagar.

Mahendra Jagtap, head, PMC encroachment department, visited the rain-affected housing societies on Sunday. He said, “The scale of damage is huge. Housing societies, slums and independent bungalows have suffered the most as water has accumulated in the surrounding areas. There have been huge financial loses as well. We must come forward and help the rain-affected victims.”

The PMC has also appealed to the residents to provide adequate amount of manpower and machinery to remove sludge from housing societies and arterial roads in areas like Bibvewadi, Sahakarnagar and Padmavati.

For more details, residents can contact Sunil Indulkar - 8308311010, Madhav Jagtap- 9689931457.

Mechanics and cranes in huge demand

Vehicle owners affected in the recent downpour are now looking to get their vehicles repaired after the water has receded. With no help from the civic authorities, the residents are now calling crane owners to lift and transport their damaged vehicles to service centres. Not just that, residents have started queuing up outside garages to repair their damaged two-wheelers.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 18:47 IST