PMC to set up 12 isolation wards to combat Covid-19

pune

Updated: Feb 25, 2020 19:31 IST

The Rotary Club of Birmingham (UK), Bharatiya Vidyapeeth Medical Foundation and the health department of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will form a pool of doctors trained to handle the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) and set up 12 isolation wards within eight to ten days, announced medical experts from private and government organisations during a media interaction on Tuesday.

“As per an agreement, as many as 12 isolation wards at 12 private hospitals will be set up on the lines of the PMC-run Naidu hospital, said Dr Sanjeev Wavare, assistant medical officer of health, PMC, to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in Maharashtra.

Dr Wavare in his address said that it is a preventive measure being undertaken in the city keeping in mind the spread of the disease globally. He further said that disaster medicine is an emerging branch of science which talks about the involvement of doctors, nurses and paramedics in various disasters like the novel coronavirus disease outbreak, which has been declared as a global medical emergency by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The three organisations had organised a one-day workshop and training programme for doctors regarding the prevention of coronavirus infection at Bharati Hospital where more than ninety doctors were trained. The three organisation had a formed public private partnership (PPP) model during the swine flue pandemic in 2009 which, according to them, has been very effective in preventing the spread of the disease and wherein all government and private doctors worked together with the PMC to control the infection.

On similar lines, the PPP Pune Model for Prevention of coronavirus disease will conduct various programmes for the public, said experts at the press conference. Present during the media interaction were Dr Rajan Sancheti, secretary, Indian Medical Association (IMA) and Dr Sangita Khenat, president, General Practitioners Association (GP).