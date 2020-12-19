e-paper
Home / Pune News / Prithviraj Sathe is Congress national secretary

Prithviraj Sathe is Congress national secretary

pune Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 19:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Pune: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress committee general secretary Prithviraj Sathe has been selected by Congress president Sonia Gandhi as the secretary of All India Congress Committee.

Sathe, who studied in Pune, has also been given charge of Assam ahead of the assembly elections there.

Sathe, a Fergusson College alumnus, started his political career in 1992 through National Students Union of India (NSUI). He later worked as the secretary of All India Youth Congress. He was a member of Rahul Gandhi’s core group in the 2007 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. As national coordinator of the Youth Congress, he had taken the initiative to train party workers. As the general secretary of state Congress, he was involved in the day-to-day work of the national party.

