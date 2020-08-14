Pune city reports 1,148 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, 48 deaths

pune

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 17:56 IST

Pune on Thursday reported 1,148 fresh Covid-19 positive cases and 48 Covid-related deaths, according to data released by the state health department.

This takes the progressive positive cases in the city to 75,453.

However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) in its daily report, recorded 1,091 fresh positive cases taking the total number of progressive positives in the city to 70,326.

According to the PMC, 35 deaths were reported, taking its virus-related death toll in the city to 1,656.

Eleven deaths were reported of patients who reside outside the PMC jurisdiction, but were being treated in city hospitals.

The number of patients in critical care is now at 737. Also 1,156 persons were discharged, after being declared cured of the virus; this puts the total discharged count at 53,958.

According to the information given by the PMC’s health department, of the 35 deaths reported on Thursday, the youngest deceased patient was a 24-year-old male from Hadapsar area admitted to Sassoon Hospital who had respiratory failure and pneumonia. While the oldest deceased patient was a 93-year-old male from Sahakarnagar, admitted to Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, who died due to pneumonia.