Pune’s Covid-19 tally crosses 14,000-mark with 542 cases in last 24 hours

pune

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 13:31 IST

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Pune district of Maharashtra crossed the 14,000-mark after 542 people were found infected in the last 24 hours, a health official said on Saturday.

The Covid-19 case count of the district now stands at 14,292, the official said.

As the virus claimed eight more lives in the district, its death toll has reached 560, he said.

“Of the 542 cases, at least 359 were reported from the areas controlled by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), where the count has reached 11,554. However, 157 patients were also discharged from hospitals, the official added.

With the rise of 32 cases in neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad, the Covid-19 tally there has grown to 1,381, he said.

The number of positive cases in rural parts of the district, areas under the Pune Cantonment Board and the civil hospital has increased to 1,246, he said.