Pune feels winter chill as temperature drops down to 8.8 degrees Celsius

While cold wave conditions have prevailed at many places in north India, parts of Maharashtra have been witnessing chill with minimum temperature in Ahmednagar going down to 6.4 degree Celsius on Thursday. Pune too reported drop in mercury with city recording minimum temperature at 8.8 degree Celsius, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The weather department in its bulletin said severe cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch. Cold wave conditions prevailed at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. Cold day conditions prevailed at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh.

A K Srivastava, head of IMD’s Climate Monitoring and Analysis Group said, temperature may further go down by two to three degree Celsius in the coming days in parts of Maharashtra.

“Temperatures in Pune and other parts will be around between 8 to 9 degree Celsius and will continue so for 48 hours. In general, the temperatures are down, except for Konkan belt which still has some moisture, but the temperature may fall below 2 to 3 degree below normal in other parts of the state which is mainly due to northerly flow from northern parts of India,” he said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), post December 20 there will be a cold wave over the north interior of Maharashtra which will affect Pune and its nearby areas. While Pune’s minimum temperature dropped by a degree, hill station Mahabaleshwar was relatively warm. The night temperature at Mahabaleshwar was 11 degree Celsius while Aurangabad recorded 8.0 degree Celsius.

IMD also said in its forecast that the weather will be very dry across the state including Goa while in parts of Vidharbha, the temperature is likely to drop further more while there will be slight chill in Konkan, Goa and some parts of Marathwada. Leaving aside Pune and Ahmednagar, other cities recorded between 9 and 15 degree Celsius.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reported its coldest day in the season and the lowest minimum temperature in three years on Thursday as cool northerly winds brought down temperatures to 15 degrees Celsius, almost 3 degrees Celsius below normal.

South Mumbai recorded the night temperature closer to the normal mark at 20.5 degrees Celsius. Other areas in the city that recorded a low minimum temperature on Thursday included Bhandup and Goregaon at 15 degrees Celsius.

“The minimum temperature is gradually falling in Mumbai and interior Maharashtra due to gusty northwesterly winds during the day and easterly to northeasterly winds during the night,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Meanwhile, the weather bureau said that cold wave conditions had swept various parts of north interior Maharashtra with Ahmednagar recording the lowest minimum temperature in the state at 6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, Jalgaon and Nashik all recorded 9 degrees Celsius while Aurangabad recorded 8 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, the criteria for cold wave conditions is when the minimum temperature falls below 10 degrees Celsius or the night temperature is 5 to 6 degrees Celsius below normal.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded

Date Min Temp

December 17 8.3 degrees Celsius

December 20 8.8 degrees Celsius

December 19 9.3 degrees Celsius

December 11 9.5 degrees Celsius

December 12 10.5 degrees Celsius

December 13 10.6 degrees Celsius

December 18 11.2 degrees Celsius

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 15:00 IST