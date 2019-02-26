Pune man dies in a fight over eve teasing

Two men were remanded to police custody on Monday in a case of murder of a man in Kharadi.

The accused have been identified as Tipusultan Feroz Mansuri, 24, a resident of Sangharsh chowk in Chandannagar and Aniruddha Amrish Rathod, 25, a resident of Anand Heights in Sainik Wadi, Wadgaon Sheri. The deceased man was identified as Chandan Jaiprakash Singh, 36, a resident of Satyam Park in Ubalenagar Wagholi.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday at 6am when Singh was standing with a female friend in an open ground close to a labour camp in Kharadi. The two accused men were passing by on the road beside the ground. As they kept looking at the girl, Singh called them out for it. The three men got in a scuffle where the Mansuri and Rathod hit Singh on his head with a stone.

Krishna Indalkar, senior police inspector , Chandannagar police station said, “ These two were walking and the deceased man was standing with his friend. In the fight, they hit him with a stone on his head. After the fight broke-up they went their separate ways. Singh reached home, had a bath and started feeling giddy and he puked.Singh the went to a hospital in Wagholi where he was declared dead.”

The hospital then informed the local police who took the remains to Sassoon General Hospital for post-mortem.

A case under Sections 302, 323, 504 and 34 of Indian Penal Code was registered at Chandannagar police station against the two. Police sub inspector SM Bhosale of Chandannagar police station is investigating the case.

First Published: Feb 26, 2019 16:23 IST