Pune man duped of Rs 13 lakh by two foreigners

Two foreign nationals were booked for duping a resident of Rs 13,00,000 by forging documents in his name. The complaint was lodged by Kunal Shivlekar, 31, a resident of Keshavnagar in Mundhwa. Shivlekar, who is an architect, had travelled to Italy on multiple occasions in 2018 for business opportunities where he was cheated.

“He had approached a person called Tamim Tamimi in Italy to get a rental apartment in order to set base in the country. He travelled to Italy on October 7, signed a few documents for the rental apartment, and returned to Pune on October 17. He travelled to the foreign country again on November 19 and returned on November 26. He intended to go to Italy on February 1 and stay for a longer period. During one of these visits, he had paid 5,000 Euro to Tamimi. Between these two trips, he had travelled to London as well where Tamimi had him pay 10,000 Pound to a person named Marco whom Tamimi claimed was his son,” said sub-inspector Amit Walke of Mundhwa police station, who is investigating the case.

Meanwhile, the complainant received a call from the German Embassy in Italy saying fake documents in his name have been created, according to his complaint. On January 28, when Shivlekar tried to contact Tamimi, the latter told him not to come to Italy due to some police issue. That is when Shivlekar realised what had happened and approached the police. The purpose behind forging documents in his name could not be immediately verified, said Walke.

A case under Sections 420, 468, 471, 34 of Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c)(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at Mundhwa police station.

First Published: Feb 08, 2019 17:11 IST