Pune-Mumbai hyperloop gets approved by Maharashtra govt as public infra project

Maharashtra government has given its approval to the hyperloop project between Pune and Mumbai as a public infrastructure project.

Fresh approval for the project will ensure more competition and easier land acquisition for the ambitious, ultra-high speed project, which aims to bring travel time between Pune and Mumbai down to 25 minutes.

According to officials from the Pune metropolitan region development authority (PMRDA), which is handling the project, the bidding will be held under the ‘Swiss challenge’ method, which allows the government to invite global firms to bid for the project and challenge the original proponents of the endeavour, Virgin hyperloop.

The state government’s urban development department, in a notification issued on November 2, declared the Pune-Mumbai hyperloop project as a public infrastructure project with international consortium - DP World FZE and hyperloop technologies Inc - as the original project proponents.

Kiran Gitte, metropolitan commissioner and CEO, PMRDA, said,“This is a very crucial step in the project. Now that the project is under the Swiss challenge method interested parties can put forward better proposals and technologically and economically better proposals will be shortlisted.”

In India, Amravati in Andhra Pradesh being developed using the Swiss challenge method.

Approval for the hyperloop has been given under recently enacted Maharashtra Infrastructure Policy Act (2018). “Public infrastructure status will help us acquire land and will bring other benefits too,” said Gitte.

After the feasibility report and the detailed project report (DPR) is submitted by Virgin hyperloop one, the firm proposes to construct a test route over a distance of 15 km from Balewadi to Gahunje in 2019.

Touted to be the future of commuting, the hyperloop transports people in a pod-like compartment which traverses a tube at super high-speed.

First Published: Nov 05, 2018 14:42 IST