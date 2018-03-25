Pune woman killed after blackmailing married lover for money

Two men were booked for the murder of a 19-year-old girl, after she allegedly blackmailed one of them into giving her money. The deceased was identified as Prerna Shashikant Kamble, according to the police.The police have arrested one of the two suspects.

According to the police, the girl was strangled to death with the help of a rope and her body was later burnt. The men, then attempted to dispose her body in the forest area of Waghjai mountain in Visaghar village, in Mulshi area of Pune.

The arrested man was identified as Vipul Bhawarlal Shah, 32, and the police are on the lookout for the other man, who is a resident of Mulshi. The deceased woman was a resident of Dangat Patilnagar, in Shivane area of Pune.

A case under Sections 302 (murder), 201 (destruction of evidence) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Paud police station under the Pune rural police jurisdiction. The case was registered at 4 am on Saturday.

The case is being investigated by police inspector (PI), Suresh Nimbalkar of Paud police station with Ganpatrao Madgulkar, sub-divisional police officer(SDPO) of Dehuroad division, overlooking the investigation. The case was registered 10 days after the girl was killed on March 15, around 4 pm.

The deceased girl was in a relationship with Shah and was blackmailing him, according to the police. Shah is married to another woman and lives in Manikbaug area, located along Sinhagad Road, the police said.

Shah was arrested by the police after Kamble's body was found, partially burnt, in the forest area in Mulshi. The body was sent for post-mortem at a local general hospital after which the remains were handed over to the family.