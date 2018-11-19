marketwatch: Relief for Pune consumers as vegetable prices decrease post festival season

The increased supply of select vegetables from surrounding districts has led to decrease in prices. The prices of onions, tomatoes, peas and French beans went down by 10 to 15 per cent in the Agricultural produce market committee, Pune on Sunday.

“Prices of onions and tomatoes are falling after Diwali because of increased supply in the market yard.This week, tomato cultivators who were happy about increased production were disappointed with the reduced prices,” said Vilas Bhujbal, president of Chhatrapati Shivaji market yard traders' and agents' association, Pune.

Meanwhile, the prices of leafy vegetables have stabilised after a long time. On Sunday, APMC, Pune received 160 trucks of vegetables. The prices of onions decreased from Rs 120 to Rs140 per 10 kilogrammes last week to Rs 70 to Rs 120 per 10 kilogrammes. The prices of tomatoes also decreased from Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kilogramme last week to Rs 40 to Rs 60 per 10 kilogramme. After a long time, the price of peas has come down from Rs 800 - Rs 1000 per 10 kilogrammes to Rs 600 to Rs 650 per 10 kilogrammes. The prices of French beans also decreased and settled at Rs 200 to Rs 250 per 10 kilogrammes. The prices of carrots reduced from Rs 250 to Rs 350 per 10 kilogrammes last week to Rs 100 - Rs 150 per 10 kilogrammes.

A total of 15 tempos of green chillies and 6,500 boxes of tomatoes arrived at the APMC, Pune on Sunday. As many as 50 trucks of potatoes arrived from Agra and Indore.

