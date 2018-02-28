Sinhgad Institutes’ crisis: Students, teachers meet CM, education minister Tawde

In pursuit of redressal for the months of pending salaries and incomplete coursework, students and teachers of Sinhgad group of institutes, on Tuesday, met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra education minister Vinod Tawade seeking help and speedy solution to the ongoing controversy. This meeting had been coordinated by member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Medha Kulkarni.

At the meeting, after having put forth all the major strands leading to the 14-month delay in payment of full salaries of a total 8,000 teaching and non-teaching staff, the student and teacher representatives put forth a number of demands that can lead to the resolution of the matter.

In protest of the delay, they had been observing an indefinite hunger strike, which had even led one of the students, Sitaram Gosawi to be hospital-ridden. While the teachers demand payment of their salaries in full with an 18 per cent interest on them, as per the high court order, the students however are hoping that a quick redressal can save their careers.

To initiate this, Kulkarni had previously on Saturday visited Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) campus, seeking assistance from the authorities. Owing to this, registrar Arvind Shaligram had then given a written assurance that the exams of students studying at STES would be postponed, until all the lectures are resumed and the course is completed.

According to Shaligram, the final decision on the matter will be decided by the varsity’s academic council on February 28. “Meanwhile, we want to emphasise that our full support is with the ailing students, parents and the teachers of course. We will do the best in our capacity to see that the students do not suffer anymore,” he added.

Tushar Pawar, fourth year civil engineering student of Sinhgad Academy of Engineering, Kondhwa, who was present at the meeting said, “We reached out to the CM and the education minister and they have for now assured us help with respect to postponing the exams, but that’s all for now. According to minister Tawde, this is a private college issue, however only because of the loss incurred by students, they are ready to step in and address the issue. So, it is Wednesday’s meeting that will decide our fate for now.”