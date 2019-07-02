Six killed in Pune as wall collapses in incessant rains

A wall of an educational institute in Maharashtra’s Pune collapsed on Tuesday killing six people and taking the death toll in rain related accidents in the state to 21.

Following incessant rains, a retaining wall of Sinhgad institute at Ambegaon area of Pune collapsed post midnight on shanties housing workers, an incident similar to one on Kondhwa where a wall of a housing society collapsed on hutments, killing 15 construction labourers on Saturday.

According to district collector Naval Kishore Ram, the wall was of Sinhgad institute gave in after a tree fell on the wall,.

Among the dead were construction labourers from Chhatisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, said Pune Municipal Corporation officials.

“Heavy rains and tree falling incident led to the collapse of the retaining wall. The Pune Municipal Corporation is offering all possible help,” Pune Mayor Mukta Tilak said.

Earlier, after Saturday’s wall collapse incident in Kondhwa, the Pune Municipal Corporation has begun structural audit of old structures in the city.

Parts of Maharashtra are reeling under incessant monsoon rains that have wreaked havoc killing people and hitting life. Air, rail, road traffic has been hit and as a precautionary measure, the state government declared a holiday on Tuesday.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 11:41 IST