Six women rescued from sex racket in Pune’s Kalyaninagar

In a raid conducted by Social Security Cell (SSC) Pune crime branch, six women were rescued from a flesh trade business in Kalyaninagar on Sunday. Acting on a tip-off received by police constable Tushar Alhat, SSC arrested the owner of Spa Heaven: Luxury Swedish and Thai Massage Centre where the said racket was taking place.

The spa owner identified as Somnath Banwarilal Kediya (46), a resident of Clover Park View in Koregaon Park was arrested under Immoral Traffic ( Prevention ) Act under Sections 3,4 and 5 and Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 370 at Yerawada police station. The SSC team under the guidance of police inspector Manisha Zende assisted by police inspector (crime) Kiran Balwadar carried out a joint raid and rescued the women of which two hail from Manipur, one from Nagaland and three from Maharashtra.The women have been rehabilitated to rescue homes in Mohammadwadi and Hadapsar, police officials said

First Published: Jan 29, 2019 16:48 IST