SNDT Pune to conduct teaching course for children with special needs

With an aim to make the learning experience of children with disabilities comfortable and beneficial, Ekansh Trust, in collaboration with SNDT Women’s University, department of special education, has organised a basic course in ‘shadow teaching’. It is organised to address the growing need of shadow teachers for the benefit of children with special needs.

The course will be held on October 13, from 9:30 am to 5 pm, and on October 20, from 10 am to 5:30 pm, at A40, Pleasant Business Park, opposite Vaishali Restaurant, behind Old British Library building on FC road. It will be followed with a Feedback and way forward discussion on October 20. The registration fee is Rs 3,000 and the last date of registration is October 5.

The course that will be conducted in English and Hindi will be followed by an advanced one. Parents, siblings and others aspiring to be shadow teachers for children with special needs are eligible to attend the course. The minimum qualification required is Class 12.

First Published: Sep 30, 2018 16:24 IST