State govt has given exemption for drainage-line related work, says Rahul Jadhav, PCMC mayor

pune

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:34 IST

All evidence is that the Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has violated blue-line (flood line) norms on the banks of the Indrayani river at Chikhali.

Under construction is a much-needed sewage treatment plant for the industrial township. However, a committee report that will no be submitted to the national green tribunal (NGT), will show the civic body in violation of green rules and, given the floods seen in the area this monsoon, wilfully contributing to an ecological disaster.

PCMC mayor Rahul Jadhav talks to Hindustan Times on the issue.

PCMC violated flood line norms in Chikhali. Yes? No? Why?

Before answering this question we have to understand that in 2007, the civic body reserved a certain area for development of the city. At that time, I was not even a corporator. According to that plan we are constructing a sewage treatment plant. This is to avoid discharge of untreated water into the Indrayani river. So, the actual planned development has the rivers best interests at heart.

According to the irrigation department no construction is allowed beyond the flood line. How did the plan violate these norms?

Yes, it is true, no construction is allowed in the flood line area, but there is an exemption for certain constructions by considering benefits of society. According to my information, the state government has given an exemption for drainage-line related construction. I think the sewage treatment plant comes under this category.

Why should citizens respect river rules if the civic body does not?

Rules are rules. There is no one above it. But, this case is different. I am telling you that our construction is as per the development plan of the city. There is nothing new in that.

What will the PCMC do now, given the special commitee report to the NGT?

NGT has formulated the committee to study this issue in detail. After submission of committee report, NGT will give its decision. Our next course of action will entirely depend upon NGT’s decision..

First Published: Aug 14, 2019 16:33 IST