Home / Pune News / Suspected Maoist activist Kanchan Nanaware’s medical records summoned by HC

Suspected Maoist activist Kanchan Nanaware’s medical records summoned by HC

Nanaware’s counsel submitted that her client had undergone two open heart surgeries and therefore needed protection from Covid-19, which had infected inmates in Yerawada jail.

pune Updated: Sep 19, 2020 16:20 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Kanchan Nanavare is currently lodged at the Yerawada jail in Pune.
Kanchan Nanavare is currently lodged at the Yerawada jail in Pune. (AFP Photo)
         

The Bombay high court on Friday directed the medical officer at Yerawada central prison in Pune to immediately examine Kanchan Nanaware, alleged Maoist operative who was arrested by Maharashtra anti terrorist squad in September 2014 along with her husband Arun Bhelke, and submit a report to the court within a week.

Acting on her application seeking bail on medical grounds, justice Bharati Dangre also directed additional public prosecutor Mankuwar Deshmukh to submit all her recent medical papers and ascertain when the suspected Maoist was last examined or taken to Sassoon hospital for a medical check up.

The judge further directed that the woman be immediately examined by the medical officer at Yerawada central prison, where she has been lodged, if she has not been medically examined recently, and a report be submitted to HC.

The directives were issued after Nanaware’s counsel, senior advocate Gayatri Singh, pointed out that the 36-year-old has already undergone open heart surgeries twice in the past and has been advised to undergo one more.

Singh said Nanaware suffers from congenital heart disease and menorrhagia. She added that the alleged Maoist activist has been continuously under treatment at Sassoon hospital in Pune and required immediate attention, particularly in the wake of the spread of Covid-19 pandemic inside the jail, since the applicant’s co-morbid condition made her susceptible to the virus.

Nanaware and Bhelke, who also have offences registered against them in Vidarbha, are accused of working in cities to indoctrinate the urban poor, especially slum dwellers from Mumbai and Pune, to join the banned movement.

