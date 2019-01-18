Three booked for kidnapping, sexual assault in Bharati Vidyapeth area

Three men were booked for sexual assault and kidnapping of a minor girl in Ambegaon Pathar, Katraj. The survivor was identified as a 16-year-old girl who belongs to one of the backward classes.

According to the police, the three men were identified as Ganesh Pawar, Shubham Sawant, and Sanket Khutwad. The police, however, could not verify their age or address. The three men are at large as the police are on a lookout for them.

The incident happened between 3.30 pm and 11.30 pm on Tuesday on the terrace of Balaji Prasanna building located at Maharana Pratap chowk in Ambegaon Pathar.

According to the police, the men called her through WhatsApp and asked her to come to the terrace of the building on Tuesday afternoon. Once she got there, they took away her bag and mobile phone. While Pawar forced her to have intercourse with him, Sawant pulled her hair and forcibly kissed and bit her mouth.

The father of the teenager, who is a practising lawyer, filed a complaint and a case was registered on Wednesday. The sections of wrongful confinement were also invoked against the three men. Two of the three -Sawant and Pawar - knew that the girl belonged to a backward caste, according to the complaint.

Assistant police inspector Vaishali Bhosale of Bharti Vidyapeeth police station is investigating the case.

A case under Sections 363 (kidnapping), 376(sexual assault), 354 (molestation), 342 (wrongful confinement) and 34 (common intention) of Indian Penal Code, Sections 4, 8, 12 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act as well as Sections 3(1),(W),(i),(ii) of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act was registered against the three men at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station.

