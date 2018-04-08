Two arrested for fake visa at the Lohegaon International Airport

The city police have arrested two persons from Andhra Pradesh in connection with a fake visa case.

According to officials, Koman Palli Durga, 27, and Sunkara Laxmi Narayan, 23, were arrested after they were stopped by immigration officials at the Lohegaon International Airport on Friday, April 6, at 2:30 am.

The duo were travelling to Abu Dhabi with two fake visas - a long term tourist visa to go to Abu Dhabi and an employment visa, necessary to work in the country.

While all visas generally have different entry permit numbers, the permit numbers and the date on the visas of the two arrested were same.

Immigration officers stopped them at the airport and later handed them over to the Vimantal police station.

Post the preliminary interrogation, the two were booked under Sections 420 and 511 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). They were both later remanded to police custody.

Senior police inspector Sanjay Naik Patil said, “The case is being pursued further and we are trying to find the agent from whom the two passengers have got these fake visas”.