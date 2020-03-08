Un-renewed licences put five Camp properties at risk of lease termination

pune

Updated: Mar 08, 2020 18:04 IST

The Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) is grappling with the renewal of long-term lease of properties under its jurisdiction, three months after the lapse of a December 2019 deadline set by the ministry of defence to renew the properties.

As of now, nine of a total of 65 leased properties within PCB limits, for which renewal proposals were under process, have been renewed, said Amit Kumar, chief executive official, PCB.

According to PCB officials, it is mandatory for property holders within Cantonment limits to renew leases.

In the absence of renewal, paperwork and necessary documentation, persons residing in the said properties are liable to be declared illegal as per the Cantonment Act, 2006.

“There are 65 leased properties in PCB limits. Nine properties have got their renewals. The renewal of 51 properties is pending at different stages with the administration. The remaining five lease holders neither applied for lease renewal, nor did they respond to our correspondence seeking renewal. We have since recommended termination of their leases to the principal director of defence estates,” said Kumar.

According to officials of the defence estates department, requesting anonymity, the ministry was likely to extended the deadline to facilitate the renewal of licences for property holders.

Kumar further said, Ninety per cent of the leased properties are residential. The rest are either commercial or residential-cum-commercial units.”

The lease holder normally applies to the PCB for (lease) renewal at the end of the earlier (lease) term, after which the PCB officials conduct an on-site verification of the property to find out if there instances of any violation of the lease terms and conditions.

The site supervisor is expected to prepare a report with its recommendation as per the guidelines of the Cantonment Act, 2006.

“The report is then sent to the office of the principal director of Defence Estates, which has certain powers to act on the PCB’s recommendations. In cases where the matter is beyond its purview , those cases are referred to the director general of defence estates and even the ministry of defence in Delhi. The final action is taken as per directions of the ministry of defence,” said Kumar

Kumar further explained that lease renewal process is time consuming and detailed.

“In specific cases with clear instructions from top authorities , legal notices to the lease holders will be sent by the cantonment’s legal cell seeking explanation for not having a valid lease agreement. If anyone misuses a leased property, like converting a residential unit for commercial purposes, then the board is empowered to take legal action against such person under the directions of Cantonment Act, 2006 and the higher authorities,” he said.