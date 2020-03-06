Virus may survive a little longer in wet environment, so avoid Holi: div commissioner

pune

Updated: Mar 06, 2020 23:04 IST

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram and divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar have appealed to residents to avoid crowded places and Holi events

In view of the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, the Pune district administration on Friday appealed to residents not to participate in events or public gatherings.

Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram said, “I would like to discourage people to go to public places where people from various locations are likely to come. We would urge citizens to avoid public congregations like festivals and Holi events where people gather in large numbers.”

The virus may survive little longer in a wet environment, so it was advisable to avoid Holi celebrations, stated Ram.

No public congregations which require permission from the collector’s office would be permitted henceforth, to avoid any spread of the virus.

“Although there is no positive case in the state, this measure is required to avoid any outbreak of the virus and people must know that there is no reason to panic,” he added.

Following a review meeting with health officials and airport officials which was conducted on Friday, at the Council Hall divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaiskar said that there is no need for residents to panic as there has not been a single positive case in Maharashtra and that all the necessary action plan is set in motion to avoid any outbreak of the coronavirus.

Mhaiskar said that a proper method must be followed to wash hands. And one needs to wash hands at least 4-5 times a day and avoid touching the nose, eyes and mouth.

He said, “Masks and kits should not be sold for a higher price than MRP and that special cells have been formed in all the five districts, Sangli, Kolhapur, Pune, Solapur, Ahmednagar and Satara. Strict action will be taken against those who are found hoarding masks or selling them at an increased price.

Mhasikar and Ram also said that people should not fall prey to rumors which may lead to panic.

Mhaiksar said, “We have also asked the state government to provide additional staff for Naidu hospital which is currently the only hospital used as an isolation hospital for suspected patients.”

Report sick foreign nationals

The Pune district administration on Friday appealed to hotel and lodge owners to inform if any foreign national visiting their establishments fell sick. “If you find any foreign national at your hotel who is unwell, report it to the district administration. We will ensure the person is medically investigated,” said Mhasikar.

3 foreigners in isolation

Mhasikar said Naidu hospital has 94 isolation beds. Three new suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted to Naidu on Friday. The three patients include one female and two males, all from either Korea or Italy. A total of 97 patients have been admitted at Naidu since the outbreak of the virus, out of which tests results for 94 have are negative.

164 passengers screened on Friday

The Pune airport screened 164 passengers who came on an international flight which landed at Lohegaon airport on Friday. The airport has been screening all passengers since the health minister stated that all international passengers will be screened. To avoid queues and delays, counters equipped with infrared thermometers have been placed at Pune airport along with the airport health officials.

FDA to take action, FSSAI says imported food safe

In a circular issued on Friday the state Food and Drugs Administration (FDA)stated that all districts FDA’s must take action against chemists and pharmacists found to be hoarding N95 masks and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Training Kits. The Food Safety and standards Authority of India (FSSAI) appointed committee has stated that there is no conclusive proof of transmission of coronavirus form foodstuffs to human and so food being imported from affected countries is safe to consume. The FDA has also directed all chemists and pharmacists not to sell N95 masks without any doctor’s prescription. The central government has also stated that all social gatherings need to be postponed, to avoid the outbreak of virus from unknown sources.