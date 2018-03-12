Will give ₹117 crore to Sinhgad Technical Education Society by March end: MoS for social justice

We will give away the remaining ₹117 crore towards eligibility scholarships to the Sinhgad Technical Education Society (STES) for the academic year 2018-2019 by March end, said Dilip Kamble, minister of state for social justice, while addressing a press conference on Sunday.

Further, contradicting the allegations of STES management, Dilip Kamble alleged, “We have already given ₹527 crore for the academic year 2017-2018 which is more than what the STES is eligible for. Hence, STES’s claims of not being able to remit the salaries of teachers because the social welfare department (SWD) did not give money is not acceptable.”

”The data submitted by STES to the SWD for financial aid was wrong. The number of students eligible for the money claimed by the STES was more than the actual figure,” alleged Kamble.

The teaching and non-teaching staff at various colleges being run by STES took a non-cooperative stand against the society’s management after they failed to comply with their ultimatum to pay salaries pending for the past 16 months.

However, abiding by the Bombay high court’s order to resume classes, teachers of the STES institutes who have been on strike in protest of non-payment of salaries, have resumed their duties from March 9.

“Salary payment is their internal matter which the STES should have resolved by themselves,” added Kamble.

Meanwhile, the high court bench led by judges RV More and justice Shah asked the chief secretary of the ministry of social justice to appear in the court on March 14. The high court bench has also directed the social welfare department, government of Maharashtra, to give salaries amounting to Rs.117 crore directly to the teachers.

“Our chief secretary will be present in the court and will firmly present our case,” said minister Kamble.