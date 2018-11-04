Your space: Green is the colour of this Diwali fest

Diwali is traditionally a festival of lights

Diwali is traditionally a festival of lights and not of colours as painted in the later period. Earlier, people celebrated the festival by lighting lamps (diyas) and later artificial lights were adopted in various forms. So, lighting a lamp for some time is an optimal way of celebrating Diwali. I am living away from my family to pursue studies, but I will be lighting a diya and celebrate an eco-friendly Diwali with my friends. People should not use the Supreme Court order which allows two-hour window for firecrackers to pollute the already polluted air, instead think of it as means to stop adding to the pollution. - Vikrant Patil

Make Diwali a festival of lights, music, sweets and worship, sans crackers

As a family, we have avoided burning crackers since the past many years. Even our children are sensitised on the ill-effects of burning firecrackers and encouraged to make the Diwali festival pollution-free by not bursting “rockets and bombs”. We focus instead on sweets like ladu bomb, anarsa chakra, shankar ladi and Karanji anar; lighting; music; colours and eco-friendly celebrations. Though the sound and sight of a burning anar (flowerpot cracker) or a dazzling rocket bring a sense of joy and takes us to our childhood days, the present reality is that these can only be used rarely because of environmental concerns. Obsessive use of crackers as an icon of joy is spoiling the air quality and is harmful to us. Yet, we need celebrations too, as the festival is a source of joy. So even if personal use of crackers is completely banned, it would be nice on the part of authorities to provide some space for a public fireworks display for the citizens to take part and watch at a given day and time. We can have the celebrations sans the widespread nuisance. Till such time that this happens, let’s all personally refrain from burning crackers. Let’s give first priority to the air we breathe...to our very life… let’s make this Diwali a festival of lights, music, sweets and worship.- Nitin Pradhan

Doing my bit to make festival green

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the most popular festivals of Hindus. The festival symbolises the spiritual “victory of light over darkness, good over evil and knowledge over ignorance”. It is all about lighting lamps, home decorations, family gatherings, cultural events, shopping, prayers, gifts, feast and sweets and last but not least ‘fireworks’. In the past three decades, India prospered in global economy and demography. We also moved away from traditional joint family to nuclear set up and the change reflects on the way we celebrate festivals. As far as celebration goes, we must follow our tradition. I’m going to decorate my bungalow with flower garlands, lanterns, diyas, rangoli, good food-feast-sweets and of course evening celebration with a few fireworks like anar (flowerpot cracker), chakra and fulzadi (sparklers). I’m concerned about the environment, hence have reduced my budget for fireworks to one-fourth. I’m doing my bit to make every Diwali green, in my own way. I wish all my dear citizens, a very happy and prosperous Diwali! Joy to you all. - Mandar Raravikar

It is a peaceful family time for us

I have never been a person keen on bursting firecrackers and, surprisingly, my children have also developed a distaste for the pollution it causes. For us, it’s a simple and peaceful family time, when we either plan a small road trip or involve ourselves in a collective activity. Diwali being a prominent festival, this aspect of collectively working as a family begins a week or two early, when we start to thoroughly clean the house. Every year, it was usually me and my husband, but this year surprisingly the children also volunteered. At the end of the day, it is this time which means more than any loud and sparkling ways of celebrations. Post the cleaning, we also got together to make our own eco-friendly paper lanterns and decorations. On Diwali, my 16-year-old son has planned a trip to the nearby orphanage where we will be spending the entire day with kids and have a grand feast. Green being the colour of nature and nourishment involves all these aspects in my opinion. - Preeti Sinha

Burst safe and eco-friendly firecrackers

The Supreme Court’s stricture to limit the pollution is praiseworthy and I will be complying to it and would also encourage my friends and loved ones to do so. While lighting candles and lamps (diyas) along with the elaborate decorations have been a prominent feature of the festival, firecrackers have taken the majority of the prominence over the years. And I somehow do not seem to understand the latter. I have always felt that burning firecrackers was similar to burning money for that matter, and never really participated in it. But, you can never completely ban something which is so enjoyable to the majority. So, finding a midway is the key. I recently read reports of safe and eco-friendly firecrackers which seem to be a rather great invention to make this midway possible. But, such inventions if not marketed properly usually end up reaching to the elite minority and not the masses. If such a thing is available, the government should make sure that they are sold at reasonable rates to the masses, so that it can have a positive impact. - Rahul Joshi

Burning firecrackers scare animals

This year, like every year, I am not going to burn crackers. I stopped doing it for the past three years. This was after I noticed how all the animals in my society would be scared. I have also requested my friends and neighbours to not burn crackers. It is very unfortunate that we succumb to the pressures of celebration with such unnecessary means. Diwali should be about spending time with family and eating good food. I have also asked my mom not to use plastic or any environment-harming substances in our decorations. - Pravya Shetty

Crackers are harmful to the environment and cause pollution

I have decided not to burn crackers or buy any plastic or non-eco-friendly items during the festival this year. Instead, I have requested my parents to use the money allocated for these things on something else. I plan to buy clothes and sweets for my house help’s kids. Crackers are harmful to the environment and cause pollution, so I am not going to promote the use of it. My friends and I will just gather, exchange sweets and have a nice time instead. - Shaurya Mohite

First Published: Nov 04, 2018 15:32 IST