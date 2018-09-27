28-yr-old man found dead in Jalandhar, drug overdose suspected

A 28-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances near Old Court Road here on Thursday. Police suspect that Rohan of Bhargo camp locality died of drug overdose.

As per them, he was a drug addict and had been missing for past days.

His younger brother Sahil also died of drug overdose earlier this month, police said.

ACP Sarbjit Singh Rai said the preliminary investigation points towards the drug overdose angle, but the exact cause of death is yet to ascertain.

“His father is settled in Dubai while mother left the family a few years ago. We found the body at an abandoned place. The exact cause of his death will be cleared after the postmortem examination report arrives,” Rai said.

Meanwhile, proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC have been initiated.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 22:55 IST