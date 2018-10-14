₹90 lakh relief to victim of 2012 abduction and rape in Faridkot

Acting on the orders of the Punjab and Haryana high court to provide ₹90 lakh compensation to the sensational 2012 abduction and minor rape victim and her family, the Faridkot district administration has attached the agricultural and residential properties of gangster Nishan Singh and his mother Navjot Kaur.

Nishan is serving life sentence after he was convicted in the case. His mother was also booked in the case and was awarded seven-year imprisonment.

In August this year, the high court had directed Nishan and his mother to pay the compensation amount of which ₹50 lakh will go to the victim and ₹20 lakh each to her parents.

An official said Faridkot deputy commissioner Rajiv Prashar had directed the district revenue officials to take action to comply with the court orders.

“The revenue department has attached 36 kanal agricultural land and 16 kanal residential property registered in the name of Nishan and Navjot. The administration on Monday will fix a date to auction these properties. Once we recover ₹90 lakh from the auction, the rest of properties will be restored in their names,” said an official.

The auctioning process is likely to be completed in the next 10 days as the administration will have to submit a report in the high court in November.

Deputy commissioner Rajiv Prashar said that we have been acting as per the court orders. The court had ordered the administration to complete the process within 10 weeks and submit a compliance report in the court.

On September 24, 2012, the girl, a Class 10 student then, was abducted from her Faridkot house at gunpoint by Nishan and his accomplices. She was rescued from Goa nearly a month later.

The assailants had dragged her out of the house and bundled her into a car in full public view. The gang had thrashed her parents and fired shots to intimidate the neighbours and onlookers.

Anticipatory bail of victim’s father dismissed

Faridkot district and sessions judge Harpal Singh dismissed the anticipatory bail application filed by father of the abduction and rape case victim in another case of rape.

On September 27, he was booked for allegedly raping a 26-year-old Nepalese woman by promising her a government job. The victim had filed a complaint at the Faridkot city police station on August 31.

