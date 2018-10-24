AAP MLAs can enter Canada any time: Sushma Swaraj to Punjab speaker

Two Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members of Punjab assembly, whose entry to Canada was denied at Ottawa airport on July 21 this year, are eligible to enter Canada at any time in future, external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj has informed Punjab assembly speaker Rana KP Singh through a letter.

Expressing concern over the discourteous treatment to Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Amarjit Singh Sandoa at the Canadian airport, the speaker had written to Swaraj seeking action on July 25.

In the letter to the speaker, Swaraj has said that the Indian high commission in Ottawa has strongly raised this matter with the Canadian government, seeking the circumstances and reasons for this action by the immigration authorities.

She wrote: “I have been informed that the Canadian Border Services Agency has conveyed to our mission in Ottawa that due to privacy legislation they are unable to provide further details in the matter.”

She also urged the speaker to ensure that the government of India’s guidelines on foreign travels are followed by legislators in future and Indian missions and posts in Canada are kept in loop about such travels.

The speaker said the MLAs should seek permission of ministry of external affairs even for their private visits.

First Published: Oct 24, 2018 10:07 IST