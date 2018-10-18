Akal Takht slams SGPC’s plan to light 4 lakh earthen lamps at Golden Temple on Gurpurb

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC)’s plan to light 4 lakh earthen lamps on one side of the sarovar (holy tank) at the Golden Temple on Parkash Gurpurb (birth anniversary) of fourth Sikh master and Amritsar’s founder Guru Ram Das on October 26 has courted a controversy with the Akal Takht jathedar and others opposing the move.

The lamps will be kept on a 12-foot wide temporary iron structure straddling the sarovar’s western side, the kar sewa (work by volunteers) on which is already on.

Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh said, “I totally disagree with the SGPC’s decision. No one has the right to alter or distort the Guru’s creation on pretext of enhancing its beauty. This will spoil the holiness of the sarovar and cause inconvenience to the devotees who want to take a dip in it. Also, it will spoil the original look of the shrine.”

“I got many calls from the sangat (community) and many have raised objections against this manner of celebrating the Gurpurb. The temporary structure is not safe as well. Any unfortunate incident can took place. The SGPC should rethink its move,” he said.

The plan to light earthen lamps, to be donated by the devotees, is part of the large-scale celebrations by the apex gurdwara body. The SGPC has also appealed to the followers of the first Sikh master, Guru Nanak Dev, from across the world to be part of the celebrations.

Some other Sikh religious leaders such as former Golden Temple hazuri raagi Bhai Baldev Singh Wadala and Dal Khalsa member Baldev Singh Sirsa also resented the move. “On the one hand, the SGPC talks about reducing pollution at the shrine. But it is planning to light such a large number of lamps in the complex on the other. If it does not take back the decision, the sangat will oppose it tooth and nail,” Baldev Singh said.

SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal said, “Keeping in view the objections raised by the sangat, a sub-committee comprising SGPC members Bhagwant Singh Sialka, Surjit Singh Bhittewad and others will review the decision. The committee will hold a meeting on Friday and give its recommendations.”

