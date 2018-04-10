Bharat bandh: Groups clash in Ferozepur, 1 injured, bikes damaged

Amid complete shut down of businesses following the Bharat Bandh call by genaral and other backward classes (OBCs), a clash took place between two sections of the society, leaving one injured in Ferozepur on Tuesday.

Since morning, people could be seen taking out processions on two-wheelers.

However, some shopkeepers refused to down their shutters and opened their shops, which led to a clash between protesters and the shopkeepers at local Multani Gate.

Both the groups pelted each other with stones, injuring ine Manohar Kumar. The groups also damaged some bikes parked in the market. Soon, the police arrived at the scene and dispersed the mob.

Till the filing of this report, the situation was under control.

Meanwhile, traffic, bus and train services remained unaffected and government offices, schools and colleges also remained open on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Union home ministry had issued an advisory to all states to beef up security and prevent violence during the Bharat Bandh against caste-based reservations in jobs and education.

The Bharat Bandh on April 2 by Dalits against the alleged dilution of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act by a Supreme Court order had led to violence and arson in many parts of the country which claimed several lives and left hundreds of civilians and policemen injured.