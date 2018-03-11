Classic case of pot calling kettle black: Sunil Jakhar on Sukhbir’s mining allegations

Dismissing Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal’s allegations that Congress legislators are interfering in the functioning of the government and are involved in illegal sand mining, Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Saturday said it was a classic case of the pot calling the kettle black.

He also rejected Sukhbir’s charge that the officers were not under control of the chief minister, saying Amarinder was known for his administrative ability and efficiency and in providing better governance and he needed no lessons from someone like Sukhbir.

Questioning the moral authority of the SAD president to accuse Congress MLAs of indulging in illegal mining, Jakhar said: “it is irony that the person who presided over the loot and robbery of the state resources for 10 years was now trying to shift the blame on the Congress.”

He also dared Sukhbir to quote one instance that could match the bold step of Amarinder in curbing illegal activities in the state, “whether it was illegal sand mining or the scourge of drugs, all inherited from the Akali-BJP regime”.