Congress leader’s son attempts suicide, streams it live on Facebook

The son of former district president of Youth Congress attempted suicide by slitting his wrist on Thursday and even streamed it live of Facebook.

However, he was rescued and rushed to a local hospital in Abbotsford. Yuvraj Rana, the son of ex president of Youth Congress’s Ludhiana unit Dimple Rana, had also streamed another in which he was seen consuming liquor and saying that he was going to end his life.

Yuvraj, who lives in Abbotsford in Canada, posted a Facebook update at around 1am, in which he wrote “Mood Off”. He then streamed two videos—in the first he was seen consuming liquor and saying that he is ending his life today while in the second he was seen slitting his wrist multiple times with a kitchen knife stating.”

He accused his father for driving him towards the extreme step and appealed to people to share the video and sought “stern action against his father”. Though he did not state the reason why was making those allegations against his father but said that he had left home because of his father and returned home only because of his mother.

According to family members, Yuvraj Rana had gone to Abbotsford in Canada two months ago.

Despite repeated attempts Dimple Rana could not be contacted. Dimple Rana was the district president of Youth congress before he had joined Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in 2013. But a few months ago, he had again joined the Congress again.