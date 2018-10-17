Conspiracy to eliminate Badal fallout of Congress support to radicals in Punjab

A day after the Uttar Pradesh police uncovered a plot to eliminate former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal, a joint delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met governor VP Singh Badnore and alleged that the current government led by Captain Amarinder Singh was “taking Punjab back into an era of darkness by encouraging radical elements”.

The joint delegation, led by SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal and BJP state president Shwait Malik, told the governor that the plot was a “direct fallout of the support extended to radical elements by the Congress” in Punjab.

“Anti-national forces want to silence Badal as he stands for Hindu-Sikh unity. The Congress is playing into their hands by sponsoring protests against the SAD as well as its senior leadership,” the delegation said.

Sukhbir also cited the recent attack on him and protest outside “pandal” of a religious congregation at Nikke Ghumni village in Gurdaspur. Malik said the Congress was “playing with fire” in the same manner that its leadership did in the mid-eighties which resulted in the advent of terrorism in the state. He said the SAD-BJP combine would not let anyone disturb Hindu-Sikh unity in the state.

AAP delegation meets Badnore over teachers’ demands

A delegation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs led by opposition leader Harpal Singh Cheema called on Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore on Tuesday and submitted a memorandum regarding the demands of agitating teachers.

As many as 8,886 teachers are protesting for regularisation of their services on full pay after working on ad hoc basis for four years at a pay of Rs 7,000.

The AAP delegation also brought to the notice of the governor the wretched condition of government schools and declining standards of education in government schools in the state.

The delegation demanded implementation of the Delhi model of education in the state to improve the education standards. The memorandum highlighted that the Delhi government was spending 26% of its total budget on education whereas Punjab has earmarked only 4%.

