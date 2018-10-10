Today in New Delhi, India
Oct 10, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Four dead in fire at a factory in Ludhiana

According to sources, the labourers struggled for over half an hour to come out as shutters and door at the ground floor and top floor of the unit were locked.

punjab Updated: Oct 10, 2018 09:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Ludhiana,fire at a factory,asphyxia
The fire has been doused. (ANI)

Four labourers died of asphyxia after a fire broke out at a hosiery factory in Kalyan Nagar near Kamla Lohtia college in Ludhiana at around 4am on Wednesday.

The fire has been doused.

According to sources, the four labourers struggled for over half an hour to come out as shutters and door at the ground floor and top floor of the unit were locked.

The bodies were sent to the civil hospital.

(more details awaited)

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 09:40 IST

more from punjab