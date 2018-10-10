Four dead in fire at a factory in Ludhiana

Four labourers died of asphyxia after a fire broke out at a hosiery factory in Kalyan Nagar near Kamla Lohtia college in Ludhiana at around 4am on Wednesday.

The fire has been doused.

According to sources, the four labourers struggled for over half an hour to come out as shutters and door at the ground floor and top floor of the unit were locked.

The bodies were sent to the civil hospital.

(more details awaited)

First Published: Oct 10, 2018 09:40 IST