Kerala nun rape case: Jalandhar police’s role in the case limited, says police commissioner Praveen Kumar Sinha

Jalandhar police commissioner Praveen Kumar Sinha on Tuesday clarified that they have no direct role to play in the Kerala nun rape case, and are only facilitating the probe for the Kerala Police.

“Kerala Police came here and we facilitated their probe. Jalandhar Police have no role to play. Having said that, we will assist them. However, it will be limited to facilitating probe and maintaining the law,” Sinha said.

However, one of the nuns in Kochi, while demanding the arrest of Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulackal, said that the protestors were aware of the consequences of going against the Bishop.

“We had complained to Mother General Sr. Regina, but she wants to support the Bishop, fearing that if she does not, her position will be taken away,” she added.

Earlier in the day, the nun, who leveled rape allegations against the Jalandhar Bishop, appealed to the Vatican for justice.

In a seven-page letter dated September 8 addressed to the Apostolic Nunciature - the representative of the Holy See in India - the nun described the ordeal she allegedly went through at the hands of the Bishop. She also mentioned the trauma that she faced ever since she spoke about the abuse.

The plea was marked to 21 other high ranking authorities of the Roman Catholic Church in India.

The nun has accused Bishop Mullackal of raping and forcing unnatural sex multiple times on her, between 2014 and 2016.

The nuns in Kochi, for last four days, have been staging a protest against the accused Bishop, demanding action against the prelate. The protestors claim that they have not received assistance from the police, church authorities or the government. They alleged that the probe is being delayed as the accused is an influential authority in the Roman Catholic Church.

First Published: Sep 11, 2018 18:04 IST