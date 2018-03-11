Killed in race between SUVs in Chandigarh: Victim’s kin question cops’ move to bail out accused

The family of the 28-year-old man from Kotkapura, who was killed after being hit by a Range Rover in Sector 49 on Thursday night, have raised questions over the police releasing the accused on bail.

“We had not even arrived in Chandigarh to collect the body on Friday, but the SUV’s driver had already been released on bail,” complained Ashok Kumar, a relative of the victim, Aman Raswanta.

Accused Chamkaur Singh Virk, 29, was arrested on Friday afternoon on the charges of Sections 279 (rash and negligent driving), 304 (A) (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

But was bailed out hours after his arrest, even as the complainant had specifically detailed him escaping with his friends after the accident.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jaswinder Singh said investigation was underway. “Stringent sections of the IPC will be added if required,” he added.