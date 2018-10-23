Three days after the Dussehra tragedy in Amritsar in which a speeding train killed 61 people and left more than a hundred injured, Jalandhar divisional commissioner B Purushartha, who has been appointed as special executive magistrate by the Punjab government, on Monday initiated a magisterial probe into the incident.

Purushartha on Monday held preliminary discussion with Amritsar police commissioner SS Srivastva, deputy commissioner Kamaldeep Singh Sangha, municipal commissioner Sonali Giri and senior railway officials.

The probe, he said, will look into the role of the Dussehra event organisers, the train driver, Amritsar police, and state cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s wife and former MLA Navjot Kaur Sidhu, who was chief guest at the function on Friday evening.

“October 25 and 29 have been fixed for public hearing. During the hearing, the relatives of the deceased or injured and eyewitnesses can record their statements and also provide evidence. Any other person who wants to share evidence is also welcome,” he said.

The special executive magistrate will also summon the Dussehra event organiser, local Congress councillor Vijay Madan’s son Saurabh Madan alias Mithu who has gone underground since the tragedy took place.

“In the coming days, the inquiry will proceed further and we will examine the case from all angles to ensure that a fair and transparent probe is held. The probe will examine all acts of omission and commission, be it by an individual or agency,” he said.



Cops didn’t remove people from tracks

A deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and two station house officers (SHOs) were among nearly 100 policemen deployed there for security at the Dussehra function. Eyewitnesses say the policemen at the spot did not bother to remove the people from the rail tracks.

It was the city police that had granted no-objection certificate (NOC) for organising the event.

The Dussehra committee in an application had demanded security for the event saying around 20,000 people would come to see the event. However, the ground where the function was held can barely accommodate more than 1,000 people.

While MC commissioner Sonali Giri had denied having given permission to organise the event, mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu had sent an MC fire tender for the function.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu has been blaming Indian Railway for the lapses due to which the incident took place. She said, “The guard of the railway at Jaura Phatak could give signal to the train for making a halt as hundreds of people were standing on the Amritsar-Jalandhar rail route”.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 10:28 IST