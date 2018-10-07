Missing Ludhiana boy found murdered, body dumped outside house in gunny bag

A five-year-old boy, who had been missing since Saturday, was found murdered in the wee hours of Sunday in Ludhiana. The body was found stuffed in a gunny bag outside his house in city’s Amarjit Colony at Jagirpur road.

The boy was identified as Ansh Kannojia. His father Dinesh Kannojia said that Ansh had been playing outside the house on Saturday morning when he went missing.

“When he did not return home, we searched for him in the colony but to no avail. After that we filed a missing persons complaint at the Tibba road police station,” said Dinesh.

He added that on Sunday, his daughter noticed a gunny bag lying outside the door. “When we opened it, we were shocked to see Ansh’s body inside,” the father said.

On being informed, Tibba road police reached the spot and initiated investigation. The body was sent to civil hospital for post-mortem. The police have registered a case of kidnapping and murder against unidentified persons.

Inspector Mohammad Jamil, the station house officer (SHO) at Tibba Road police station, said the killers had removed all clothes of the boy. Prima facie it appears that the killers strangulated the boy to death, the SHO added.

He added that Dinesh is a labourer and the family’s financial condition is not good. “In such a condition, kidnappers won’t kidnap the child for ransom,” the SHO said. Police suspect old rivalry behind the kidnapping and killing.

Police are scanning CCTV cameras installed in the area to identify the accused.

