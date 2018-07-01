Modi govt putting its opponents behind bars, says Arundhati Roy

Author and activist Arundhati Roy on Saturday lashed out at the Narendra Modi-led Union government for putting its opponents behind bars so the BJP could win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a convention held by Operation Green Hunt Virodhi Front in Barnala, the Booker prize winner novelist said Muslims, Dalits, Kashmiris and tribals are being levelled as terrorists by the BJP-led Union government. From Lalu Prasad Yadav, Chandrashekhar, Bhim Army, to activist Rona Wilson, suspected of being member of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), have been sent into jail ahead of upcoming elections.

“Rona Wilson and others were arrested for allegedly conspiring to kill the Prime Minister. Sohrabuddin Sheikh and his wife had also been killed with same allegations earlier. In case the BJP again comes to power again at the centre, it will, with the help of the RSS, declare India as a Hindu nation officially,” said Roy.

“Since 1947, even a single day is not spared when army was not deployed in various parts of the country against its own people. The government has created artificial terrorism — one Islamic and another anti-development,” she said.

Meanwhile, poet and activist VV Rao said 15,000 activists and adivasi have been killed by security forces. “The killing of activists and innocent citizens is called operation green hunt. Now Dalits are being targeted as Maoists,” he said.