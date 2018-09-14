Navjot Sidhu urges Akal Takht to excommunicate Parkash Singh Badal, Sukhbir

Punjab cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday urged Akal Takht, the supreme temporal seat of the Sikhs, to excommunicate former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal, for allegedly sparing Dera followers involved in sacrilege cases, to garner their votes.

Sidhu accused the Badals of violating the Takht hukamnama calling for a boycott of the Dera.

He alleged the Badals “not only shielded the Dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim, but also got the Sikh clergy at Akal Takht to pardon him.”

Sidhu handed over the memorandum to Bhupinder Singh, assistant to Akal Takht jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh, who recieved it on his behalf.

After handing over the memorandum, Sidhu along with Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar addressed a press conference at his residence in Amritsar.

“Badal challenged the supreme authority of the Akal Takht by calling its head to his residence in Chandigarh and pressuring him to pardon the Dera head,” he alleged.

Excommunication means expulsion from the socio-religious order of the Sikh community. The five head priests led by the Akal Takht jathedar pronounce such an order.

