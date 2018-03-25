Khalsa suicide: No cremation yet, Sikh hardliners accuse govt of going back on promises

A day after Sikh hardliners agreed to cremate Sikh activist Gurbaksh Singh Khalsa, who committed suicide on March 20, they again stalled the cremation and demanded a copy of suspension orders of the SHOs.

The hardliners had demanded suspension of Jhansa and Ismailabad SHOs, and filing of a fresh FIR under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) of the IPC against the SHOs.

On Saturday evening, Sikh hardliners had agreed to cremate Khalsa’s body, claiming that BJP MLA Bakshish Singh Virk and Kurukshetra deputy commissioner SS Phulia had assured them that their demands will be met.

Baljit Singh Daduwal, who held talks with the government, had said the cremation will take place at 10am on Sunday at Thaska Ali village. Daduwal had said the decision was taken after government accepted their demands, which included transfer of Kurukshetra SP Abhishek Garg and DSP Dheeraj Kumar.

Though Virk was present for the cremation, he left when hardliners asked him to bring the orders. The hardliners have asked the government to provide them copies of the suspension order, failing which they will “take the body to Punjab”. Meanwhile, heavy police deployment was made in Thaska Ali village. “We were stopped outside the village by the police and were not allowed to join Sikh members during the talks,” Spokesperson of Akali Dal (1920) Ramandeep Singh Bhangchari told HT.

The DC, on behalf of the government, had handed over a letter ordering a magisterial inquiry by Shahbad sub-divisional magistrate into Khalsa’s suicide.

Although, there was no mention of the demands in the letter, Virk, while talking to media persons, said the demands have been accepted including the transfer of the SP and the DSP. Khalsa committed suicide on Tuesday while demanding release of Sikh prisoners who have already completed their jail terms. The family has alleged the police forced him to jump off the water tank.

In the past five days, several meetings took place as Giani Dhian Singh Mand, Baljit Singh Daduwal, Amrik Singh Ajnala and other leaders of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), United Akali Dal and the Dal Khalsa were camping at Khalsa’s residence.