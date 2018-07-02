Panchkula man gets notice over pet dog’s attacks on neighbours

Acting on a complaint by a Sector 25 resident, Panchkula Municipal Corporation (MC) on Saturday issued a notice to his neighbour demanding explanation regarding his Rottweiler that has allegedly attacked many people in the neighbourhood.

Through the notice issued under the Haryana Municipal Corporation (MC) Act, corporation’s commissioner Rajesh Jogpal has asked Deepanshu Sharma, an advocate and resident of Sector 25, to explain why his dog should not be detained as per relevant sections of the MC Act.

“Through a complaint, it has been brought to my notice that your Rottweiler dog is freely roaming around, doing harm and injuring people/public at large. The dog is not registered under Section 311 of the Haryana MC Act,” reads the notice issued by the MC chief.

Sharma’s neighbour Puneet Aneja had complained to MC that the Rottweiler had attacked him, his wife and his pet dog on Friday night while they were out on a walk. Aneja alleged that Sharma was walking his dog without a leash, and the dog had also attacked others in their neighbourhood.

The notice informed Sharma that as per the MC Act, if the owner of the dog knows that the dog is likely to annoy or intimidate any person, then the dog will be detained and a fee will be charged for the detention.

“A reply must reach the MC office within three days. Till then you are directed to keep your dog properly muzzled and to ensure that it does not annoy, intimidate and injure any person,” the notice issued to Sharma reads.

Tardy pet registration

According to a recent survey conducted by the civic body, there are 1,738petdogsin the city. The MC had issued a public notice in October last year askingdogowners in the district to register theirpetswithin 30 days . Eight months later, just 457 pet dogs have been registered.

After a survey, MC had again issued a notice in April to getpetdogs registered by paying a fee of ₹500. Registrations are done as per Section 311 of the Municipal Corporation Act, 1994.

How to get your pet registered

A form is available at the MC office in Sector 14. An attestation by a veterinary doctor that the pet is vaccinated is to be attached. The owner also has to sign an undertaking that he/she will take care of the dog and maintain security from the dog in their neighbourhood. The applicant is then issued a registration certificate.