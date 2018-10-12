Punjab housing department to remove cap on number of flats per acre

In a builder-friendly decision, the department of housing has decided that in future, they will put no restriction on the number of flats per acre. Also, the family size per house was reduced from five persons per family to 4.5 persons per family.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Board (PRTPDB) held in Chandigarh on Thursday. The meeting was presided over by Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh.

During the meeting, the department officials decided that they will bring uniformity in zoning regulations and development controls of the master plans of different cities and towns in the state.

The decision was done to avoid ambiguity and confusion prevailing among the general public pertaining to zoning regulations. The decision will be applicable to all master plans in the state, except for the master plans of New Chandigarh and Mohali.

“In another decision, the amendment in master plan of Rajpura was approved, resulting in conversion of agricultural land at Dbali Klan, Mangpur, Bhappal, Kotla, Mirzapur and Gaddo Majra villages into industrial zone. The aim behind this alteration is to provide employment to residents of these villages and the surrounding areas,” said a housing department official, on condition of anonymity.

Besides, the agendas related to the Punjab Regional and Town Planning and Development Board, agendas of development authorities under the housing department were taken up in meetings that were held separately. All agendas, including revised budget estimates of 2016-17 and budget estimates of 2017-18 were approved in the meeting.

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 13:19 IST