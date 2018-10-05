SAD seeks CBI inquiry into attack on Sukhbir’s convoy

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday demanded a CBI inquiry into the attack on the cavalcade of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal at Sangrur on Thursday. The party also demanded registration of cases against the attackers, who have been “identified”, besides action against the police officers who allegedly helped the accused come close to Sukhbir’s convoy.

Addressing a press conference here, SAD leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal, Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Dr Daljit Singh Cheema alleged that the video clips showing the attack have made it clear that it was executed at the behest of the Congress government in Punjab.

The Akali leaders said it was a matter of concern that Sukhbir’s Z-plus security was breached and the state police diluted the charges by refusing to book the assailants under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC. The police have booked some unidentified persons under bailable charges, but Akalis said the attackers could be identified.

Cheema said Sukhbir’s security in-charge Harmeet Singh Deol, an SP-level officer, has submitted a written complaint to the Sangrur SSP, seeking action into the security breach, but the complaint has not been acted upon.

“By stage-managing such incidents, the Congress is trying to show public outcry against Akalis, which is not the reality,” he said.

“The CBI alone can unmask the political conspiracy behind the incident and bring the real culprits to book,” said Cheema.

He added that a party delegation will meet Union home minister Rajnath Singh to demand action for the breach in Sukhbir’s Z-plus security. “By fiddling with security of political opponents the Congress is setting a wrong trend.”

“We are confident that the people of Punjab will give a befitting reply to the Congress by taking part in Patiala rally on October 7,” said Grewal.

‘Sukhbir was not in a bullet-proof car’

Cheema also claimed that the former deputy CM was travelling in an ordinary car on Thursday as his bullet-proof vehicle has gone for repair and an alternate armoured vehicle was not arranged . “This was a security breach.”

As mandated in the blue book for security to the VIPs covered under Z-plus security, it is mandatory to provide an armoured vehicle for a protectee.

First Published: Oct 05, 2018 21:41 IST