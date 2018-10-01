Shiv Sena leader among eight booked for blocking road in Kapurthala

Police booked eight members of the Punjab wing of the Shiv Sena including,

its vice-president and his son, for hassling commuters and obstructing the police from discharging its duty on Monday.

The accused, Shiv Sena Punjab wing vice-president Pyare Lal (a former cop), his son Neeraj Sharma and party workers Amandeep, Anil Kumar, Prince, Rakesh Kumar, Jinder Dhaniya, Vikramjeet Singh and other unidentified people, gathered on the road outside the DC office and demanded cancellation of the FIR lodged against two party members. Police said the mob raised slogans against the police and the administration.

The police on Sunday had booked Subhankar and Diljeet Singh of Kapurthala for assaulting a local resident after forcefully entering his house. The duo were booked under Section 452 (house trespass for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 427 (causing damage to the amount of ₹50), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (using criminal force with intent to outrage a woman’s modesty) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of a common intention) of the IPC.

Station house officer Sukhpal Singh said, “If Lal had any grievances he should have spoken to me or other senior officers instead of inconveniencing the public.”

A case under Sections 283 (obstructing a public road) and 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharge of public functions) of the IPC was registered.

First Published: Oct 01, 2018 23:18 IST