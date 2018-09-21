Student-run NGO in Chandigarh to fund treatment of renal failure

The students of DAV College, Sector 10, who are associated with Navsankalp Foundation, a charity association, donated ₹25,000 for the treatment of 21-year-old boy who is suffering from chronic renal failure.

The students collected the money through community fund-raising events. This is not the first such donation by college students. According to the information, the students have donated more than sixty lakh so far.

The money was donated to Prateek Prabhat, who was formerly a student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Bhopal. However, he had to discontinue his education because of his declining health. Amnendar Kumar, Prateek’s father, works as a security guard at Punjab Kesari’s office and earns ₹5,000.

“After my son was diagnosed with kidney failure, he discontinued his education. He was a very bright child,” his father said.

“He is my only son. Over three lakhs has already been spent on his treatment. I went to the All India Institutes of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi and Lucknow, but all in vain. Then someone told me about the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Sector 12. I left my village and came here to get my son treated.”

Prabhat underwent his first dialysis in January 2018. If all goes will, doctors will perform a kidney transplantation surgery.

Amnender said, “I hope one day my child recovers, I will educate him as he is a bright student.”

Navsankalp is a student-run organisation which makes judicial donations to critically ill children who are either admitted at PGIMER, Sector 12, or GMCH-16. It donates to the families who cannot afford to pay for the treatments. So far they have helped more than 160 patients.

